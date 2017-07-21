The incident came to light as it was posted on the Reddit from a user handle chicagosaurusrex

In an alleged incident of racism, an Indian American couple has denied renting a condo in Schaumburg, Illinois, as the real estate agent told them that the condo owner doesn’t like the smell of the Indian cooking.

The incident came to light as it was posted on the Reddit from a user handle chicagosaurusrex in the ChicagoSuburbs subreddit.

“My parents saw a condo for rent in Schaumburg and they really liked the place. The next day, they went to the real estate agent’s office to sign the lease. Upon meeting the real estate agent representing the property, they were informed that the condo owner will not rent out the condo to Indian people because of they don’t like the smell of the Indian cooking,” the post read.

The posts said that the user personally emailed the agent and owner to follow up on the issue and succeeded in getting a written proof of the owner’s reasoning and the agent’s knowledge about it.

“I don’t want to make a big commotion over this, but the owner discriminated based on ethnic-origin and real estate agent agreed to list the owners condo with full knowledge of the discriminatory criteria. I just want to do what I can to ensure no other prospective tenants have to deal with their nonsense,” the Reddit user wrote.

The post asks suggestions about what they can do, as they don’t have that knowledge about Illinois and Cook County laws regarding discrimination in housing and real estate.

Many people reacted to the posts and suggest the couple to contact an attorney and report the agent to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).

The Reddit user, who didn’t reveal any personal details saying that the parents wouldn’t comfortable with publicly airing a grievance on local media, thanked everyone for the helpful responses.

“I contacted an attorney that a friend of mine recommended and I’m also going to get in touch with some of the various agencies/departments/boards y’all mentioned. My parents and I really do appreciate both the practical advice and reassurance that I’m right to escalate this. Thanks again! :),” the user added.