Priyanka Chopra to be honored at Toronto Film Festival Gala

If reports coming in from Hollywood are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will receive a distinct honor just a day before Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicks off in September.

According to a report that was published in Hollywood Reporter, the Bollywood actress who found major international success after her debut appearance in American series QUANTICO, will be a guest of honor during a fundraising event planned ahead of TIFF.

Chopra, who turned 35 earlier this week, is having a real good season when it comes to her movie career, with a few Hollywood and Bollywood movies already lined up.

The TIFF gala is aimed at collecting funds that will be used for helping fund talent development programs to get more women behind and in front of the camera.

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival which is to be held at the Bell Lightbox is expected to be an entertainment extravaganza and Chopra will be seen in conversation with Cameron Bailey, who is this year’s festival artistic director.

The festival will honor Chopra for her role as an activist for supporting the efforts of UNICEF as its goodwill ambassador and for running the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

Chopra who became a household name in the US through QUANTICO made her Hollywood debut in the movie Baywatch. Earlier, Chopra has represented her Bollywood movies such as Mary Kom and What’s Your Raashee? in 2004 and 2009, respectively to the Toronto festival.