Indian American businesswoman found guilty of H-1B visa fraud

Aiyaswamy is free on bond and her sentencing is scheduled for November 15.

An Indian American businesswoman based in San Jose has been found guilty by a federal court of indulging in H-1B visa fraud.

Sridevi Aiyaswamy, 50, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to three counts of visa fraud that she allegedly committed between April 2010 and June 2013.

According to U.S. Attorney Brian J. Stretch and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent Ryan L. Spradlin, Aiyaswamy made a number of false statements and submitted over 25 false documents to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for obtaining H-1B visas for foreign workers.

According to the press release of the Justice Department, Aiyaswamy, acting as a petitioner on behalf of foreign workers, falsely represented in I-29 petitions that will be working for Cisco when the company did not offer employment opportunities for the applicants.

A federal grand jury indicted Aiyaswamy on December 3, 2015, charging her with 34 counts of visa fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1546(a). Pursuant to today’s pea agreement, Aiyaswamy pleaded guilty to three of the counts of visa fraud and the government agreed to request dismissal of the remaining counts.

The Indian American business woman is free on bond and her sentencing is scheduled for November 15 by Judge Koh. Aiyaswamy might get a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for visa fraud and a fine up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Bostic and Jeff Nedrow are prosecuting the case with the assistance of Laurie Worthen and Susan Kreider. The prosecution is the result of an investigation led by HSI. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Office of Fraud Detection and National Security also assisted with the investigation.