Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan buy new apartment in New York

The power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have bought a new apartment in the city of Manhattan, New York City.

The couple, who celebrated their 10th anniversary in April, bought the apartment more than a year ago and have been holidaying there along with their daughter Aaradhya and Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda, Pinkvilla reported.

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan had returned to Mumbai for the Pro Kabaddi League; however, the other three stayed there for some more days and returned to Mumbai on Friday night.

“Ash and Abhishek bought the apartment in NYC more than a year ago. Only people in the family and close friends know about it as the couple don’t want their privacy to be invaded,” Pinkvilla quoted a source. “It’s a beautiful and spacious apartment with great view of Central Park. CP is very close and the Bachchans love going for a walk there.”

The report said that the apartment has been tastefully done up by Ash, who earlier decorated their Dubai villa too. But, Bachchans, however, avoided the IIFA awards held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and it is believed to be a part of their conscious decision to avoid the event since Amitabh Bachchan ended his close association with IIFA, six years ago.

Ash is expected to start preparation and training for her next film Fanney Khan. The Omprakash Mehra film will reunite Ash and Anil Kapoor on the big screen after 17 years.

