Chicago-based Indian American Business Council launches India chapter

The Chicago-based Indian American Business Council on Friday has launched a ‘national chapter’ in India as the organization wants to help the micro, small, and medium sized enterprises by giving a platform to expand their businesses.

“IABC has been working with industries that include healthcare, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure products and infrastructure and services to provide them with access to collaborations, technical know-how and investor relations,” Indian American Business Council said in a statement.

IABC singed several MoU’s (memorandum of understandings) that has far reaching social-economic impact. The MoU’s including Indian Industries Association (IIA) for the growth of manufacturing sector, R K Devi Eye Care Institute for the socio-medico tourism towards abolishing blindness, Mentor-on-Road to adopt 20 UP villages by NRI’s to turn them into Smart villages, Indian Institute of Technology to participate as advisor and work with NRI’s for further development of small villages specially in energy sector, With a Group of Industries to get American investors for raising $25M for industrial park development in UP, Formalizing relations with major energy companies in UP to connect with USA and many individual company MoUs are signed for services like raising funds, market entry, financial management, sale or purchase of business units.

IABC is also hosting a fundraiser for RK Devi Eye care Institute founder, Dr Awadh Dubey, in Chicago on August 3.

“Following the PM Modi’s vision, we will strive to build strong business relations of Indian MSME units with the American business houses. They will share the resources and build capacities of Indian SME sector,” TEN News quoted Poonam Gupta Krishnan, founder chairperson of IABC, speaking at the launch.

“We are going to provide a platform for the interaction and explore possibilities for micro small and medium business units to expand their business,” she said.

The Council also formed three state chapters in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana; the president of the New Delhi-based national chapter is Vinay Kalani.

IABC is registered as a not-for-profit in the state of Illinois that provides handholding for business expansion in the US. It also works in collaboration with Chamber of commerce as well as other public and private organizations that facilitate trade delegations.

