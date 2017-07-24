Livestreaming while driving under influence, teen kills sister in fatal car crash













Sanchez has more than 7,400 followers on Facebook and Instagram

In an act of stupidity, an 18-year-old killed her younger sister after driving under influence of alcohol and live streaming video on Instagram when her car veered off the road and crashed into a field.

According to police, Obdulia Sanchez, who was driving drunk at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, crashed her Buick into a field after losing control of it, not before throwing her sister, who was not wearing a seatbelt, out of the car as it mowed down barbed wire fences.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, who according to the California Highway Patrol, suffered major injuries during the upside down crash of the car. Another teenager who was sitting in the back seat of the car escaped with minor injuries.

Sanchez, in the Instagram video, live-streamed just a moment before the crash and can be seen showing the camera at the two teens settled in the backseat of the car. The way she poses in the camera and the sudden movements that she made with the smartphone while at the wheels, at times even singing, suggest that she was driving the car precariously.

As the car moves a little bit more at high speed, the camera becomes blurry and sounds of metal cracking under pressure can be heard along with screams of the people inside the car.

The crash kills her sister Jacqueline, and Sanchez can be seen screaming her name and her sister’s body can be seen lying behind her in the open field.

“I f…ing love my sister to death. I don’t give a fuck. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did,” Sanchez says. “Jacqueline, please wake up. this is the last thing I wanted to happen..I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down….rest in peace sweetie.”

According to police, they are investigating whether Sanchez recording while driving caused the accident.

The live Instagram video footage was recorded by Mary Hernandez, a friend of a Sanchez’s friend before it was removed from after being up for almost 24 hours.

Hernandez said that Instagram did not remove the content and it had been up for 19 hours when she saw and recorded it.

Sanchez, who has more than 7,400 followers on Facebook and Instagram, is currently incarcerated in the Merced County Jail and is facing charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been opened by the family members that says, “The family Estrada is raising money for the lost of our fellow member… Jacqueline Sanchez Estrada. We would love if anyone could contribute for the cost of the funeral and services. It breaks our heart to find out she passed away two days ago, while doing the preparation for her Quincenera. Any amounts of money would be acceptable… I appreciate the time and love of all of your donations. God bless every single person on hear and prayers to Jacqueline..RIP BEAUTIFUL..”



