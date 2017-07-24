Microsoft working on next generation ‘Surface Phone’, hints Nadella













Nadella said that Microsoft will not back out from phone making

If you are one of those tech geeks looking for what is new and innovative, it’s time to give a little thought to what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Sunday to Forbes.

Smartphones, as we know, have existed for over a decade and much of the credit goes to Steve Jobs whose out-of-the-box thought conspired in the making of the first of its kind device, the iterations of which we now carry in our hands.

When it comes to Microsoft and the smartphone industry, Bill Gates’s company has had a horrible track record; it has failed to repeat even a minuscule of success that it garnered for its other products, for instance, Windows OS.

But, the words that came from Nadella suggest that the failures of the company in penetrating the smartphone industry could lead to it making something that nobody has yet tried out. Yes, an altogether new device, a “Surface Phone”, that could rewrite the very meaning of smartphone as we know now.

Nadella said on Sunday that Microsoft will not back out from phone making “but will make more phones, but they will not look like phones that are there today,” pointing to the possibility of an altogether new device in the making of Microsoft’s R&D division – the Surface Phone.

If what Nadella has said is to be believed, we could see a totally new breed of smartphones flowing into our markets in the coming years. For this to happen, Redmond R&D division of Microsoft will have to throw in and out ideas and concepts that could make a paradigm shift in the look and purpose of smartphones.

Adding to this context is the latest patent that Microsoft bought, Wireless Communications Device. It talks at length about the advancements in the smartphone sphere that extends to the dimension where we will be holding a bendable smartphone with antenna, battery, SIM card holders and screen connectors split over a hinge to create dual-wings in the future. The patent has also mentioned about other forms of smart devices, which are yet to become even a prototype. But, that said, it is important to note that Microsoft is not doing the wait-and-watch game, eying other players to come up with innovation so that it can follow suit.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft has not had much of luck with its hardware business including smartphones, but there is definitely a demand for its operating system and the way it performs with specific hardware unlike any other available in the market. So, to think that Microsoft will once again pitch in with its traditional models in the highly competitive smartphone sector will be naive. However, what we could expect is a complete turnaround from what we have witnessed till now in the mobile industry. And, if the intense work in Microsoft’s R&D centers pay off, the Indian American CEO of Microsoft could take the stage with pride holding a Surface Phone to repeat the history that Jobs did with the launch of iPhone in 2007.

