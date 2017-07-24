Shah Rukh Khan teams up with DJ Diplo for Jab Harry Met Sejal













Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set for a grand release on August 4

Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced that he is teaming up with Grammy award winning American rapper and singer DJ Diplo for a song in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The 51-year-old actor, who is currently in the US with his family, shared a selfie of himself with the singer on Twitter.

“Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx,” he wrote.

Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

According to the reports, the song, Phurrr, has been shot in Lisbon, Portugal and the song is composed by Diplo along with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack. It was sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi.

Diplo, whose actual name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is best known as a record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and record executive. He is the co-creator and lead member of the dancehall music project, Major Lazer, and along with producer and DJ Skrillex, formed the electronic duo Jack Ü. He founded and manages record company Mad Decent.

This is not the first time King Khan is collaborating with international artists. Earlier, R&B singer Akon lent his voice for the songs Chammak Challo and Criminal in 2011 Anubhav Sinha film Ra.One.

After releasing the first teaser and songs, the makers of the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal has released a 3-minute long trailer on Friday.

The trailer mentions the famous Rumi quote ‘What you seek, is seeking you’ and features Shah Rukh Khan as a tour guide in Europe, Harinder Singh Nehra. Anushka Sharma’s Sejal is a Gujarati tourist and the conversations refer that she is already engaged with somebody.

The film portrays how a search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better.

Directed by Imtiaz, Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars Evelyn Sharma and Sayani Gupta in prominent roles and all set for a grand release on August 4.

