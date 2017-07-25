Shah Rukh Khan back in India after Los Angeles vacation

Khan also met American rapper DJ Diplo who has composed a song for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted today that he has returned to India after a fabulous vacation with his family in the US.

Khan, who was busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal which he co-starred with Anushka Sharma, he took time off to meet his wife Gowri Khan and his children in Lose Angeles last week.

Reports mentioned that Khan also visited his son Aryan, who is currently pursuing a filmmaking course in California.

Currently, Khan is back in India to release the songs of his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Khan tweeted, “Playing in my cans now..Hawayein.” Hawayein is the song in his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, and composed by music director Pritam. The movie is all set to release on August 4.

This time, the fans had no idea about the sudden disappearance of their superstar until King Khan himself posted a picture of his vacation on his Instagram account.

Khan also met American rapper DJ Diplo who has composed a song for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Later Khan took his children to the Universal Studios and he posted a picture that said, ” Took the kids to @unistudios, this time for AbRam’s turn.Thanx for the hospitality & as always iam a wimp on the rides! ”

Certainly, his post shows that the Bollywood superstar is scared to do such things off-screen. Now Khan is back from Los Angeles and he looks highly energetic for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hit the cinemas on August 4.