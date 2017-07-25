Shanjit Srinivasan, a multi-talented Indian American whiz kid from Illinois

This year Srinivasan participated in state level competition and got a bronze.

Shanjit Srinivasan, an 8-year old Indian American kid, who has exceptional skills in martial arts, baseball, and science, is making waves in the US with appreciation flowing in from different quarters.

Srinivasan, a student of UU Government School in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, has been following a disciplined lifestyle to learn baseball and taekwondo from the very nascent age of five. The result of his dedication helped him win several honors and trophies.

Srinivasan, won the silver medal in Board Breaking in National TKD Championship 2017, is competing with kids of his age group and he is also a member of the home and travel baseball team of his region. A student of White Tiger Martial Arts School, Srinivasan has grabbed a hand full of recognitions including Best student and Best of Best Board Breaking Awards.

Subathra Narayanan, Srinivasan’s mother, told One India, “He had achieved Best of Best student and Best of Best Board Breaking Awards. He had participated in so many open competitions in Illinois. He is 1st DAN Black Belter. This year he participated in state level competition and got a bronze”.

Narayanan said that the competitions during the Board Breaking event was really tough but despite this Srinivasan managed to break 30 boards within 3 minutes using hand and kick techniques.

She also added that even though he got silver medal “he is working hard to achieve more”. Talking about his ambitions for the future, Narayanan said that her son is determined to become a scientist when he grows up and also wants to excel in the extra-curricular activities. She said the family is giving him big support so that he can cherish his dreams.

Srinivasan performing during Board Breaking in NTCF and Yong’s open Tournament in Round Lake, IL