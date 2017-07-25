US Consulate General Mumbai and EducationUSA to co-host Information session on ‘Higher Education in the United States’

Officials from the US Consulate will make presentations on the student visa process

The US Consulate General Mumbai, along with the US Department of State network EducationUSA advising office in Hyderabad is hosting an information session Higher Education in the United States.

The session is for the students and parents in Ahmedabad and the surrounding areas and will take place at the Ahmedabad University Auditorium, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences GICT Building, Room No. 107, First Floor, Central Campus, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, on July 27 from 4.30 p.m. till 6 p.m., US Embassy said in a press release.

It will discuss the educational opportunities offered in the US, which are among the best in the world. The session is free and open to all.

Officials from the US Consulate will make presentations on the student visa process. Representatives from EducationUSA, Ahmedabad, will talk about higher education opportunities in the United States, including key steps in the application process and how to select the right university to suit each student’s academic and personal goals.

They will also take questions from the students and parents. For more details about the session, contact: 9825593262.