Consulate General of India, Huston to host Consular Camp on Sunday

The Consulate General of India, Huston has announced that it will organize a one-day Consular Camp on Sunday, in association with the Hindu Temple of Woodlands.

According to the release, the one-day event will be held at Hindu Temple of the Woodlands 7601 S Forest Gate, Texas, starting at 10 a.m. and will continue till 2 p.m.

Indian Americans who are under the process of applying for OCI Card, Visa, and Renunciation of Indian nationality have been asked by the Consulate General to bring their supporting documents while attending the Consular Camp.

Adding to this, Indian passport holders who are in the process of applying for the renewal can also bring their applications, which will be verified by the Consulate General of India, Houston. After the verification, the applicants can send the approved application to CKGS, Houston.

As this is a special initiative, Consulate General of India, Houston has asked Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to benefit from this opportunity and meet its officers.

