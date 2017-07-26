Mika Singh to perform at Naperville’s India Day celebrations

The parade will kick off at Naperville Central High School at 4 p.m on 13th August

The Indian Community Outreach Naperville is organizing an India Day celebration and parade on August 13, Sunday, at Knoch Park in connection with India’s 71st Independence Day celebrations.

The main attraction of the event is a concert by Bollywood singer Mika Singh and his group.

The celebration will start around 11 a.m. and end with the evening firework show. It will also feature an ethnic Indian bazaar, international food court, children’s park, local talent show, Indian fashion show and many more other activities. Entry for all the events will be free.

The parade will kick off at Naperville Central High School at 4 p.m. and will end at Knoch Park. This is the third time Indian community in Naperville organizing an India Day parade. Started in 2015, India Day celebrations in Naperville have quickly grown into one of the largest Indian American festivals in the US. Last year’s parade had about 80 entries. The Grand sponsors of the event are Patel Brothers and Swad.

The one mile long, 2-hour vibrant procession with over 100 colorful floats and performances representing the community, commerce, and cultural diversity of Indian Americans. The fashion show will feature latest trends in Indian wedding and party wear dresses, other clothing jewelry.

“It’s a different kind of parade,” Krishna Bansal, chairman of Indian Community Outreach, told Chicago Tribune. “It’s more colorful, and groups decorate floats and bring in dance clubs and display cultures of different regions of India.”

“It’s not just for Indian Americans, it’s for everyone.”

Indian Community Outreach is a non-profit organization initiated in 2013 by Naperville Mayor A George Pradel and helps foster connections with residents of varied and diverse cultural backgrounds. The mission of the organization is to embrace preserve and promote the cultural heritage and contributions of Indian Americans while educating them to get involved in America’s growth.

For more details about the parade, sponsorships, and booths contact: 630-300-0345 or visitwww.indiadaycelebration.com