Indian national sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally selling silencers in Louisiana

The 31-year-old Mohit Chauhan pleaded guilty before US District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote

An Indian national has been sentenced 30 months in prison by a US court on Tuesday for illegally selling silencers and planning to smuggle more.

The 31-year-old Mohit Chauhan, of Pitampura, New Delhi, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of dealing firearms without a license. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, Acting US Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

A statement released by the US Attorney’s office quotes the April 20 guilty plea that states Chauhan was contacted by someone wishing to buy silencers. He discussed by email and phone calls manufacturing silencers for the potential client and importing more silencers and parts by labeling them as ‘auto parts’ to evade US Customs.

Chauhan arrived in Shreveport on December 1, 2016, as he set up a meeting with the buyer. He also brought silencer parts with him and traveled to a Bossier City, Louisiana restaurant to discuss the sale details with his potential client. Agents recorded their meeting.

Chauhan did not have a license to deal or conduct a business involving silencers and parts as required by law, and the silencers and parts had traveled in foreign commerce.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Assistant US Attorney James G. Cowles Jr. prosecuted the case.