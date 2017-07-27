USCIS releases reports containing H-1B visa and EAD data

The H-1B report has an extensive detailing of the hiring practices of employers

US Immigration and Citizenship Services (USCIS) on Wednesday uploaded five reports that have the comprehensive data on H-1B visa and Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) adjudications.

The H-1B report has an extensive detailing of the hiring practices of employers who file the petition for the nonimmigrant work visas on behalf of foreign skilled workers. The report has the data on hiring practices from 2007 till this year.

One of the reports released by USCIS has important details such as the country of origin of the H-1B beneficiary, age, occupational category, education, compensation etc…

Two other reports that have been released simultaneously by USCIS is running close to 1000 pages and has the comprehensive list of companies that got H-1B visas approved in the year 2015 and 2016.

The report looks into the number of H-1B petitions filed by the employer, average salary it offers to H-1B employees and the education qualification the H-1B beneficiary for whom the applications were filed.

Meanwhile, the EAD reports have the data of the number of EADs approved for each immigration category where employment authorization is available to foreign nationals.

They also specify which employment authorization classes are specifically authorized by statute and which classes are provided to foreign nationals as a matter of the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security.

The reports were released on July 26, ahead of hosting a listening session on the Buy American and Hire American Executive Order passed by President Trump. The discussion was largely about future policies that the agency can take to protect US workers.

On April 18, 2017, President Trump signed the Buy American and Hire American Executive Order, to end the visa abuse by asking the federal agencies to review the existing H-1B visa norms that allow highly skilled foreign immigrants to work in the US.

The USCIS, as a federal agency has been working on rulemaking, policy memoranda, and operational changes to adapt to the Buy American and Hire American Executive Order.

The official USCIS website says, “We are creating and carrying out these initiatives to protect the economic interests of U.S. workers and prevent fraud and abuse within the immigration system.”