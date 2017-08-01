Dinesh D’Souza to adapt his upcoming book ‘The Big Lie’ into film

Trump is not a fascist, says D’Souza.

Dinesh D’Souza, the Indian American conservative author, and filmmaker is making a comeback to the Hollywood with a new project that will be an adaptation of his upcoming book The Big Lie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, D’Souza confirmed that he is raising money to fund the next movie that he said would discuss the real debate that has become absent in the culture.

D’Souza made his Hollywood debut in 2016 with the documentary titled 2016: Obama’s America that fetched him $33.4 million followed by America: Imagine a World Without Her ($14.4 million) and Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party ($13.1 million).

In the interview, D’Souza expressed his confidence in getting the funds required to make the next movie. He said close to 50 investors who had spent money on his movie on Hillary Clinton, which according to him had an impact in her Presidential election defeat, has already come forward to fund his upcoming initiative. He added that with the midterm elections due next year, the movie will have a long reaching impact.

Pointing out that the “race card” of the Republicans have a racist history, D’Souza claims that racism is much more deeply embedded in the Democratic Party.

“I do a searching examination of the meaning of fascism and Nazism and look at the secret history of the 1920s and 1930s and I show that fascism firmly belongs on the left. That’s its history and that’s its meaning,” D’Souza said about the theme of his yet to be released book, which will be adapted for the big screen later.

In the interview, D’Souza said Trump is not a fascist as he hasn’t gagged the media that has been after him since he took office but calls him a “bossy kind of guy.”

In 2014, D’Souza had pleaded guilty to one count of campaign finance fraud, stemming from allegations that he used straw donors to illicitly fund a political campaign in 2012.

The judge, Richard Berman during a July 2015 hearing read aloud a report from a court-appointed psychologist who called D’Souza “arrogant” and “intolerant of others’ feelings.”

“What I’m reading in the psychological case notes is compatible with my own impressions,” Berman continued. “The psychological case notes indicate that while Mr. D’Souza is highly intelligent, he has remarkably little insight into his own motivations, that he is not introspective or insightful, but that he tends to see his own actions in an overly positive manner.