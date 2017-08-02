Canada’s exemplary policies on immigrants are helping it to lead the education race worldwide, OECD report

Based on equal opportunity policy structure, the country is celebrating diversity and embracing immigrants, rather than repelling the foreign-borns or forcing assimilation.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that conducts the international Pisa tests indicate Canada’s teenagers are one of the best educated in the world, faring much better than its immediate neighbor, the US, and several European countries.

Canada was in the top 10 countries for mathematics, science, and reading according to the recent Pisa tests. In Canada, 55 percent of the working-age adults have attained University level education as compared to just 35 percent average of OECD countries.

Related: Canada to ensure half of films made will be by women, 50% money for films directed by women

Three of its provinces, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, are in fact among the top five in the world in terms of science, if considered separately as countries.

Behind this unusual success, the BBC reported, are factors like Canada’s stress for equality, favorable migrant policies, well-paid teachers, better facilities, for instance, school libraries, and almost negligible interference of federal government in the states’ education system. Consequently, it has just nine percent variation in scores under the socio-economic category; in contrast, this variation is 20 percent in France and 17 percent in Singapore.

The report also points out the positive effects of the migrants from countries such as India, China, and Pakistan, who are comparatively more ambitious to see their wards into professional careers. “Many families new to Canada want their children to excel at school, and the students are motivated to learn,” said Professor David Brown of Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto.

Related: Canada retain immigration cap from 2016, to take in 300,000 new residents

The Trump administration’s overhauling and unfavorable atmosphere for skilled foreign workers and immigrants have catapulted the foreign student applications in educational institutions in Canada. The country has not only provided a congenial environment for foreign born families but also made them an integral part of its success story.