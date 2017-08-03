Indian American Surgeon Mukesh Hariawala honored with ‘Indian Healthcare Visionary of the Decade’ award

Hariawala was felicitated along with industrialists Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani

Indian American Cardiac Surgeon and Healthcare Economist Dr Mukesh Hariawala was honored with ‘Indian Healthcare Visionary of the Decade’ award in the 4th Annual Business Leadership Conclave at Mumbai’s Hotel Leela, on Wednesday.

The Internationally renowned Hariawala was felicitated along with industrialists Ratan Tata, who received the Transformational Leader of the Decade award and Mukesh Ambani, who received with Millennium Business Leader of the Decade award, ANI reported.

In his keynote address, Hariawala praised India for its healthcare and talent of skilled doctors, nurses, and infrastructure. He emphasized that the marketing of services and lobbying with US insurance companies could be crucial in securing a firm medium that would maintain a flow of patients consistently.

He also mentioned about the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which is popularly known as Obamacare and said that as a byproduct, a ‘100 Billion Dollar Medical Tourism’ opportunity is there for India, according to the ANI report.

The Gujarat-born Hariawala is a Boston resident and is a frequent invitee to the Academic and Scientific Orations worldwide. He addresses Economic Leadership Summits as Principal Keynote Speaker and is often featured in the mainstream media on World Heart Day.

He completed pre-med education from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and MBBS course from the Topiwala National Medical College, University of Mumbai. After completing postgraduate education from London he was invited to Boston in 1994 where he first worked as a Fellow in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery out of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center (Tufts University School of Medicine) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Harvard Medical School).

Hariawala became a fully accredited member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), European Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons (EACTS), Indian Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons (IACTS), and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS). He is also an established actor and a New York Film Academy alumnus, who shared screen space with Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zarine Khan.