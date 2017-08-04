US envoy to India MaryKay Carlson needs help with Independence Day #SareeSearch

Carlson selected four sarees and asked the help of the Twitter followers to pick the one to wear for the Independence Day.

US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi MaryKay Carlson is all set to celebrate India’s Independence Day and the diplomat is on a shopping spree in order to look best on the day.

With a hashtag #SareeSearch Carlson posted a video on her Twitter page in which she was seen trying different sarees at the Khadi Village Industries Association (KVIC) outlet in Connaught Place.

“It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture @minmsme @ChairmanKvic,” she wrote.

Carlson selected four sarees and asked the help of the Twitter followers to pick the one to wear for the Independence Day.

“My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulture,” Carlson tweeted along with the photos of her in Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar sarees.

Many people suggested the Ambassador wear the Kanjeevaram and many others replied describing the wide range of sarees in India.

Hope the Ambassador looks stunning during the Independence Day celebrations.