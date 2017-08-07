Actor R Madhavan honored at Independence Day event in Bay Area

Association of Indo Americans (AIA) is a non-profit organization

After the success of his latest Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, actor R Madhavan was the guest of honor for India’s Independence Day celebrations in the US.

After the event held on Sunday, Madhavan said that he is honored to be the guest of honor for India’s Independence Day celebration event.

He tweeted, “Very happy & honored to be the Guest Of Honor @ Swades Independence Day celebrations-Bay Area hosted by Association Of Indo Americans (AIA).”

The Swades Independence Day celebrations held at Murphy Park, Milpitas, was a free entry event open even for people of other nationality. The celebrations included a parade, flag hoisting, food fest, kids zone, rides, sports, shopping, carnival games, health fair, and dance.

The mission of AIA is to foster and promote cultural and social interactions among the members, facilitate cultural events and educational programs pertaining to the Indian subcontinent, celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent and share its culture with the community they now call home, the US. Additionally, it provides support services to the Indian Americans.