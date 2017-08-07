The website was made for a cost of $100,000.

An Indian American doctor from Springfield along with his wife has started a website to review, rank and discuss hospitals, health insurance, and travel health insurance companies in countries including India.

Ish Singla, MD, who is a cardiologist at Spring Field Clinic, and his wife Deepali Singla, MBA, MHA, are the co-founders of HealthSoul.com that aims at mitigating the challenges faced in finding the right healthcare.

Founded in June 2016, HealthSoul.com is powered by an advanced Ruby on Rails web platform. After putting together the recommendations from a team that has extensive medical experience, the website was launched in February. The website became fully operational in March 2017 after collecting feedbacks and making required tweaks as per user recommendations. Now, HealthSoul has become a one of its kind web platform that offers a comprehensive directory of hospitals, health insurance, and travel health insurance companies.

Singla is a medical graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He did his Residency at Internal Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA.

He has received three fellowships: Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Pulmonary Hypertension, University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL; Cardiovascular Disease, University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL; Interventional Cardiology, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago, IL.

The 37-year-old Singla, who is the CEO of HealthSoul, has professional memberships with the Heart Failure Society of America, American Medical Association, Illinois State Medical Society Sangamon County, Medical Society Pulmonary Hypertension Association and American College of Cardiology.

According to a report that appeared in State Journal-Register, Singla couple wants their website to become the Yelp for healthcare. (Yelp is a popular app and website that offer user Reviews and recommendations of top restaurants, shopping, nightlife, entertainment etc…)

Deepali Singla, who holds master’s in business administration, is the COO of HealthSoul. It was her idea to begin the website after finding very little information about good doctors, hospitals when she was going through a high-risk pregnancy.

According to the couple, the website was made for a cost of $100,000 and, as of now, only very few friends and co-workers have used it from the US and overseas. But, they hope that once the online marketing kick starts, the site will have more users

The website is free from customers and health care providers as the revenue generation will be through paid advertisements and the fee collected from the doctors who get a request from patients through the website.

The website also offers additional packages for doctors, hospital and insurance companies to offer them access to more features and use the reviews and ratings from HealthSoul users on their own website.

Patients who want to post on the site can sign up and create user-IDs that allow them to remain anonymous. The Ruby on Rails platform can detect multiple posts from the same user or when a fake review is posted. The system will automatically take down the reviews and users can be blocked, said Singla.