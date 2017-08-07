Oshiwara police have a filed a case of accidental death

An Indian American IT professional, who returned home on Sunday, found his mother’s skeletal remains in their Oshiwara flat room in Mumbai.

Rituraj Sahani, 43-year-old IT professional living in America, landed in India to surprise his mother with whom he was out of touch for the last one year.

Landing outside his flat, which he found locked from inside, Sahani rang the doorbell several times but without response. With the help of the neighbors, he entered the flat to find his mother’s body completely decomposed with only skeleton remaining.

Sahani told police that his last conversation with his mother was in April last year during which his mother complained about loneliness and her wish to be moved to an old age home.

The police after the preliminary investigation have confirmed that the skeleton belongs to Asha Sahani, the 63-year-old widow. They are now awaiting the autopsy report confirm the exact time of the death and the reason.

Sahani lives in the US with his wife and used to visit his mother once in a year or every six months. But after April 2016, he did not make attempts to contact her and wanted to surprise her during this visit.

The police told reporters that she has been living alone in the flat since 2013 after her husband passed away and was going through a period of severe depression. They also added that the last conversation she had with Sahani confirms that she wanted to move to an old-age-home.

A senior police officer was quoted by Times of India that “On Sunday, Rituraj landed in India unannounced. He reached Lokhandwala complex in Andheri, where his mother lived, around 4.30 pm and rang the doorbell. But the door was locked from inside. He then called a key maker to open the door. A hole was drilled in the door and the latch was opened. On entering the flat. Rituraj found his mother’s skeleton. She was fully dressed.”

Oshiwara police have a filed a case of accidental death and the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

The inspector also added that Sahani owned another flat on the same 10th floor, which was unoccupied and they had no neighbors nearby who could detect the foul smell of the decomposing body.