Sridevi and family return home after Los Angeles Vacation

Bollywood actress Sridevi and her family, who were vacationing in the US, post the release of her movie MOM, returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles on Monday night.

The 53-year-old actress was spotted at the airport along with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi and her husband Boney Kapoor.

The family looked jet lagged as they went out of the airport without posing or waving hand to the fans who were surprised to see the Bollywood star.

Sridevi was reportedly wearing a gray tracksuit. She has been very conscious of sharing her holiday pictures that she posted on social media, which includes the one with Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the US with his family before the release of his filmJab Harry Met Sejal.

Most of the Bollywood actors chose US to spend their holidays keeping in mind that that could attend the IIFA Awards in New York.

Now, with the Boney family is back in Mumbai and Sridevi’s latest flick MOM getting good reviews, the actress is likely to be looking forward to new upcoming projects.

Sridevi has not disclosed anything about her new projects but reports suggest that her daughter, Jhanvi’s debut movie is on the cards.