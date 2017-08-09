Amazon’s Global Selling Program to bring Titan watches to the US

Titan watches will be available to customers across the US as Fulfilled by Amazon products.

The Bangalore-based watch manufacturing company Titan that claims 50 percent of India’s market share, for the first time, will make its entry into the US market through Amazon Global Selling program.

Amazon has announced that it will make the popular Indian watch brand available to customers across the US and later across its multiple marketplaces.

Currently, watches belonging to the Titan brand are available in 30 countries, and once it makes the foray into the US, Amazon plans to scale it by introducing other Titan accessories and its sub-brand Fastrack in the US.

The window to sell Titan watches in the US was made open by Amazon Global Selling program, which was launched in India in May 2015.

The AGS program makes Indian sellers eligible to sell their products across the globe using Amazon marketplaces.

According to Amazon India, the number of sellers signing up for the global program has witnessed a year to year increase of 70 percent.

Currently, there are 23,000 sellers from India who have utilized the benefits of the AGS program, making their products available to Amazon customers across 10 countries where Amazon has its marketplace.

S Ravikant, CEO, Watches and Accessories, Titan told CXO Today, “Somewhere in the world a Titan watch is being purchased every three seconds. While this is a reflection of Titan’s popularity, it is also propelling us to expand our boundaries. Titan has over 200 million customers and 7000 retail stores spread over 30+ different countries. But with global demand heading north, Titan is westward bound; our entry into the US via Amazon’s Global Selling Program allows us access directly to the American market. We are very pleased to partner with Amazon and we are certain that we will be able to offer value for money to our mainstream online global consumers seamlessly through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to have Titan, one of India’s most recognized and loved lifestyle brand, onboard and are excited to help fuel the brand’s growth by offering unprecedented reach to global consumers. Through this program, we will offer Titan an end-to-end solution and help the brand cater to the growing appetite for quality Indian products amongst global consumers. Since its inception in 2015, our Global Selling Program has grown multifold and has been constantly taking ‘Made in India’ products global. We are delighted that the program is enabling emerging companies as well as iconic Indian brands such as Titan to leverage the opportunity to access a large base of hundreds of millions of Amazon customers.” said Gopal Pillai, director and general manager, Seller Services, Amazon India.

According to Amazon India, Titan products will be available to customers across the US under the Fulfilled by Amazon category, making the product delivered to the buyer within one to two days.

As of now, Titan is not mulling over the possibility to disrupt the US market or generate a huge profit, instead, the Tata-owned firm is looking at the possibility to uplifting the brand value by gaining recognition in countries like the US.

Titan, which boasts of 50 percent of India’s watch market share, will be investing heavily in the US on digital marketing and logistics, which are ways to boost the brand value.

In addition to Titan, Amazon has also announced that Indian brands such as Biba, Fabindia, Chandrika, Himalaya, Manyavar, Amul, Liberty, and Organic India are also among the sellers that are part of the Global Selling program.