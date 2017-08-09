Indian American sisters surprise devotees by chanting 700 Shlokas from memory

The performance was held at Datta Mukthi Kshetram.

Indian American sisters won hearts of devotees after chanting 700 Shlokas (a couplet of Sanskrit verse) from their memory during a performance was held at Datta Mukthi Kshetram in Andhra Pradesh.

Sisters, Sindhu Vagdevi Vipparthy and Shruti Vagdevi Vipparthy have created history by reciting the shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita, completely from their memory.

Their performance held at Datta Mukthi Kshetram, on the banks of river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, saw many onlookers congratulating the distinct skill of the sisters.

The daughters of Anand Murthy, a native of Rajamahendravaram and Vijayalakshmi, who belongs to Secunderabad were born and brought up in the United States.

Naresh Kumar Bhavaraju, the manager of Datta Mukthi Kshetram appreciated the duo for their amazing performance and praised them for byhearting shlokas despite being brought up in a foreign country.

Both sisters have completed grade 7 and 3 and are living in California along with their parents. Previously, the duo holds a world record for chanting Hanuman Chalisa continuous for 24 hours during an event held in Texas.

Another important achievement is that Sri Sachchidananda Swamiji from Mysuru had blessed the sisters for chanting Sampoorna Gita Parayana, Gita Mahatyam, Gita Dhyanam, Gita Sara and Gita Aarti for four hours from their memory at his presence on July 16 this year.