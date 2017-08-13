Three dead, 19 injured in white supremacist rally violence in Virginia

Vanita Gupta, president, and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights condemned the attack.

A white supremacists demonstration went violent in Virginia resulting in the death of three people and injuring 19 others after they locked horns with anti-right protesters.

The white supremacist demonstration called ‘Unite the Right’ was scheduled to happen in Charlottesville, 250 km from Virginia when a car plowed into the group of peaceful protesters causing the death of a person.

Two Virginia State Patrol troopers were killed when a helicopter assisting people crashed near the protesters.

Troopers in fatal Charlottesville helicopter crash identified: Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates and Lt. H Jay Cullen https://t.co/ozoZc4MA24 pic.twitter.com/RtJ3Bw5mIA — Brian Park (@TheBrianPark) August 13, 2017

The ‘Unite the Right’ was organized for the removal of Confederate general Robert E Lee’s statue from a park in Charlottesville college park.

The unprecedented clash has forced the authorities to declare an emergency in Charlottesville and more police personals have been deployed to handle further riot instances.

ALSO READ: Lessons from Dublin cabbies in recession-time nationalism

On Friday, several men and women marched to the University of Virginia’s shouting slogans “You will not replace us,” and “Jew will not replace us.” This small protest, a foreshow of Saturday’s march, also turned violent with one person being lead handcuffed.

Mike Signer, the mayor of Charlottesville, on Saturday morning, had called the rally a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights.

@realDonaldTrump, thanks, at long last, for condemning hate in speech and action. Our work here is just beginning. Yours is too. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

In a statement that he gave at the University of Virginia Signer said, “I have seen tonight the images of torches on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. When I think of torches, I want to think of the Statue of Liberty. When I think of candlelight, I want to think of prayer vigils.”



“Today, in 2017, we are instead seeing a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights. Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here’s mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,” he added.

“Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you. You pretend that you’re Patriots, but you are anything but a patriot,” said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe delivers a message to “white supremacists and Nazis” in Charlottesville after violence.

There's no place in Virginia for hatred & bigotry. People who've come to VA today to hurt others are not patriots, they are cowards. Go home pic.twitter.com/HRESFfFAxN — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017

President Donald Trump called the incidents on Saturday as “display of hatred”. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump told reporters.

“It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, this has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America. What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives,” he said.

ALSO READ: The written word and the savage state

“No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society. And no child should ever be afraid to go outside and play or be with their parents and have a good time,” he said.

According to the president, who earlier during the day conducted the discussion with Virginia Governor McAuliffe, the protest in Charlottesville was conducted by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan, calling it as one of the biggest right supremacist rallies in decades.

Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

He also tweeted condolence message to the family of the victims who were killed in the Saturday’s untoward incident. “Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad!,” he tweeted.

According to the police, they have arrested the driver who crashed the are into the crowd. They said that the incident wasn’t an accident as the driver after hitting the crowd once, took a reverse and accelerated towards more people gathered.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will go home,” said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer.

Vanita Gupta, president, and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights in a tweet condemned the attack saying “Today was an act of violent extremism and domestic terrorism inspired by Trump and his admin, including Bannon and Gorka. We need them out.”

Today was an act of violent extremism and domestic terrorism inspired by Trump and his admin, including Bannon and Gorka. We need them out. https://t.co/0uEMChc4kt — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) August 12, 2017

Jason Kessler, the organizer of Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, said to CNN that he doesn’t consider himself to be a white nationalist. But, he said, “we’re going to start standing up for our history.”

“The statue itself is symbolic of a lot of larger issues. The primary three issues are preserving history against this censorship and revisionism — this political correctness,” he told CNN Friday.

“The second issue is being allowed to advocate for your interests as a white person, just like other groups are allowed to advocate for their interests politically. And finally, this is about free speech. We are simply trying to express ourselves and do a demonstration, and the local government has tried to shut us down.”

Democratic presidential candidate and former First Lady Hillary Clinton in a tweet worte ” My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country.”

“The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society,” tweeted Bernie Sanders‏.

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

James Alex Fields Jr. 20, who has been identified as the driver of the Charlottesville car attack been charged with 1 count 2nd degree murder & other charges.

Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions has announced a federal terrorism investigation into the Charlottesville car terrorist, who could face a maximum of death penalty.

The woman killed in the car crash has been identified as 32 year old Heather Heyer.

The woman murdered in #Charlottesville today is identified as 32 year old Heather Heyer. May her memory inspire us to fight for justice. ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/VtrxGyrks1 — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) August 13, 2017

Indian American lawmaker Ami Bera wrote on twitter that he is “appalled” by the situation in Virginia. “Appalled by hateful actions in # Charlottesville. We’re a great nation b/c of our diversity, not in spite of it,” Bera tweeted.

Appalled by hateful actions in #Charlottesville. We’re a great nation b/c of our diversity, not in spite of it. https://t.co/jAIlzF3j4T 1/ — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) August 12, 2017

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said such actions are unacceptable. She wrote “UNACCEPTABLE: Nazi salutes, white supremacists, violence, terrorism, hatred in # Charlottesville. Not “all sides.” Just one side.”

This is un-American. We must all stand against hatred and bigotry. Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power. https://t.co/nMlpA3ru6s — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2017

Congresswoman Kamala Harris tweeted that what happened in Charlottesville is un-American and the whole of US should stand together to fight against such act of hatred and bigotry. “This is un-American. We must all stand against hatred and bigotry. Our unity is our strength and diversity is our power,” she tweeted.