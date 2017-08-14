CCI Richmond decks up for Indian Independence Day Celebrations

Indian diaspora community of greater Richmond has continued to balance the dual identity with grace

Independence is a word that can easily be taken for granted. Not so for the numerous Virginians who will be gathering with a lot of pride and fervor come this August 15th. The ever growing Indian diaspora community of greater Richmond has continued to balance the dual identity with grace, dedication and a sense of fun. This will be on full display as patriotic fervor, cultural splendor and community belongingness come together on August 15th the 71st Independence Day of India at the Cultural Center of India, Virginia (CCIVA). It is the leading Indian Community organization in Virginia that was started 15 years ago. CCIVA continuously engages Indian Embassy, local county, State and US officials to address social, economic, cultural and business opportunities for Indian Community.

P. C. Amin, the Founding Trustee of the Cultural Center of India, Richmond is delighted about the active participation of the community and how CCIVA has emerged as the glue for the community. He said, “CCIVA was established with the vision to grow Indian heritage and culture in Virginia and surrounding areas. We are proud of what we have achieved and to celebrate India’s 71st Independence showcasing India’s culture, food to Virginians.”

Sanjay Mittal, the current President of CCIVA sounded an upbeat note about the upcoming celebrations, “We have been receiving tremendous participation throughout the year and we have put together a string of events involving our enthusiastic volunteers. No wonder, over the years, CCIVA has become the most reliable and credible platform in this region to bring all Indians together.” He quickly added, ” It is noteworthy that CCIVA has become a magnet for the younger demography as well. It is our sincere effort to inculcate the sense of pride in our younger generations for both the nations – America as well as India. And in this we have succeeded.”

CCIVA conducts 20+ community events annually with community support including the Republic Day of India, Independence Day of India, Spring Carnival/Mother’s day Picnic, Voice of Richmond, Garba, Tennis Tournament, Diwali, Cricket Tournament, Kids Christmas Celebration and Taste of India. Each of these events attract an active presence and participation from the diverse community in the Greater Richmond area and the entire Central Virginia. The celebrations of the 71st India’s Independence of India will take place on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:30 pm.