Fidaa: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi starrer enters $2 million club at the US box office

After the successful Baahubali: The Conclusion and Duvvada Jagannadham, another film from the Telugu film industry has made its mark in the US as Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer Fidaa crosses $2 million mark in the US box office.

The low budget film, which was made with just 16 million, has already garnered 0.8 billion worldwide and the success was quite unexpected.

“Team #Fidaa is overjoyed to be in the prestigious 2 Million Dollar Club in the USA. A Love Hate Love Story loved by one and all,” Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the film tweeted.

The film has already been placed at the 7th position among the highest grossing Telugu films abroad after Baahubali series, Srimanthudu, A..AA, Khiladi No. 150 and Nannaku Premahto. The young actors Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi has entered the million dollar club that lists superstars like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Prabhas and Rakul Preet Singh.

Directed by Shekhar Kammula, Fidaa is a female-centric romantic comedy that tells the story of a Telangana village girl Bhanumathi and an Indian American medical student from Texas Varun.

Sai Pallavi, who debuted with Malayalam hit Premam in 2015, won over the audiences and critics with a stunning performance and made her Telugu debut memorable. Shakthikanth Karthik’s music and Vijay C. Kumar’s cinematography are also widely praised.

Released on July 21, the film also stars Raja Chembolu, Aryan Talla, Sai Chand, Sharanya Pradeep and Geetha Bhaskar among other actors. The US locations of the movie include Austin, San Antonio, and Durango.