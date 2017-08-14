Video: US diplomat in India learns kite flying in Old Delhi to celebrate Indian Independence Day

The Kite Flying tradition on Independence Day is strong in the northern states of India

The US diplomats in India are all gearing up for grand Independence Day celebrations. After Charge d’Affaires MaryKay Carlson’s Saree Search now another diplomat from the US Embassy in New Delhi is sharing the joy of the Independent Day preparations.

Science Officer Andrea Robles-Olson is learning kite flying for India’s special day and the video, released by the US Embassy shows her on a rooftop in Old Delhi having kite flying lesson.

“I feel incredibly happy and excited to do this… You feel the best of India here,” Robles-Olson says in the video adding “Happy Independence Day to all and let’s fly kites.”

Our US diplomat took to the rooftops to learn kite flying in celebration of Indian #IndependenceDay. #USIndia70 pic.twitter.com/wkHWt8iwg2 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 13, 2017

The video has already garnered more than 29,000 views on Facebook and many praised the diplomat for her gesture.

The Kite Flying tradition on Independence Day is strong in the northern states of India, particularly in cities including Delhi, Muradabad and Bareily, according to an NDTV report.

Earlier, US Embassy Charge d’Affaires MaryKay Carlson asked her Twitter followers to pick an Independence Day saree for her by sharing the picture four sarees that she bought from the Khandi Village Industries Association outlet in Connaught Place.

It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture @minmsme @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/hj7AWXO6Br — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

“Thanks for helping w/my #SareeSearch. Great feedback- I’ve learned so much! Check back on #Independence Day to see shich saree won the poll!” Carlson tweeted Wednesday.

Thanks for helping w/ my #SareeSearch. Great feedback- I’ve learned so much! Check back on #IndependenceDay to see which saree won the poll! pic.twitter.com/yFgQCjvIMo — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 10, 2017

“Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I’m working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulture ,” she added on Saturday sharing another picture of her shopping spree.

Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I’m working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2017

The US Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata are also set for the celebrations.