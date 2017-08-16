The hotel has terminated the security guard.

An Indian American businessman said that he was racially discriminated by a hotel security guard at hotel Crowne Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri reported Kansas City Star.

Indian native Ahmed Dharani, the co-founder of a telemedicine software company moved to the US 16 years ago from India.

Dharani came to the hotel at 1.45 a.m. after a 12-hour drive from his home in Birmingham to attend a three-day conference in Kansas City.

Earlier, one of his business partners told the reception desk that Dharani would arrive late and he left a key for him with the reception staff. Dharani already knew that his partner had left a key for him with the reception staff.

Dharani said that when he arrived, the computer system was down and he couldn’t reach his hotel room, even though the reception staff had the key. Apparently, Dharani recording the staff’s response and incompetence on his mobile phone.

At that time a security guard noticed this and he came to Dharani and started shouting repeatedly by asking his name.

On hearing his name the security guard shouted, “You are stupid. If you like, take your gun and shoot me”. “Because your name is Ahmed, take your gun and shoot me” the security guard repeatedly said in the video captured by Dharani.

He checked out the hotel next morning and met the services manager to complain about the incident he had faced last night.

The security guard was fired by the hotel manager Carissa Giliam and she added, “The hotel would never act that way to a guest, we don’t need that kind of representation on our property.”

Dharani said to Kansas City Star, “This was just not right. If they are treating me, speaking proper English, what happens to people that cannot speak proper English? What happens to people that do not look the part?”

Later, he discussed the incident with his wife, who was earlier worked as an Air force staff, she insisted him to report the incident. He went to the office of the American Civil Liberties Union and then to the law office of attorney Rebecca Randles, which handles the discrimination cases.