Texas starts crude oil shipments to India, a breakthrough in US-India relationship

The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott and India’s ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna on Wednesday signed an agreement for first ever crude oil shipment from the United States to India and also handed over the cargo manifest.

The first tankers with crude oil already started their journey between August 8 and August 14. It is expected to reach Odisha’s Paradip by the end of September.

The Indian Embassy in Washington tweeted images and video of the Sarna-Abbott meeting and called it a new Breakthrough.

“Opening New Vistas in India, US co-opn Amb @NavtejSarna handing over pprs for 1st shipment of crude oil import to Texas,” the Embassy tweeted.

“Today I met with the Ambassador from India to commemorate this historic shipment of oil from Texas to India. #txlege,” Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

“As a top exporter to India with over $2 billion annually in exports and as the nation’s leader in crude oil reserve and production, Texas looks forward to our growing relationship with India,” Abbott said in the document he handed to Ambassador Sarna.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also expressed his happiness saying that he welcomes new opportunities to expand economic cooperation and strengthen the trade relations.

“#Texas will provide crucial oil exports to #India and serve as a reliable long-term supplier of #energy. #TexasProud,” he wrote on Tuesday.

India joined the team of Asian countries including South Korea, Japan, and China, which buy American crude oil after OPEC’s production cuts. The deal came true following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit and his meeting with President Trump.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Lt. (BPCL) have placed 6 million barrels of US crude oil last month.

President Trump also mentioned about the deal in his Independence Day phone call to Prime Minister Modi and pledged that the United States would continue to be reliable, long-term supplier of energy.