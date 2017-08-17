United States designates Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terrorist group

Hizbul is now in the same list that includes Al Qaeda, Islamic State and Boko Haram

The US Department of State on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen to the blacklists of Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), just a month after designating its chief as a ‘global terrorist.’

The designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization is under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, while SDGT is under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, the state department said in a media note.

“These designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group,” the statement read.

This move suggests the United States’ willingness to act against the anti-Indian terrorist groups in Pakistan and the Pak-occupied Kashmir. It is considered as a diplomatic victory to India, and also a victory for several Indian American organizations, including the Hindu American Foundation, who urged US government to take this move.

The state department’s action notifies people and the international community that Hizbul Mujahideen is a terrorist organization. The terrorism designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system. Designations can also assist the law enforcement activities in the US and other governments.

Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the largest and oldest terrorist groups operating in Kashmir, which was formed in 1989. It has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir that injured 17 people.

Hizbul is now in the same list that includes Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko Haram and other anti-India terror groups such as Lashkar –eToiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The United States’ move also raises hope that it will help India in pushing the UN Security Council to designate Syed Salahuddin and Hizbul Mujahideen to ‘global terrorist’ lists.