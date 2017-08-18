Madhuri Dixit says the ABC series on her life in the US came as a surprise; Priyanka Chopra is its executive producer

The Devdas actress expressed her happiness over bringing Chopra on board and called it a perfect step.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit said she was pleasantly surprised when the New York-based writer approached her with an idea of a TV-series based on her life in the United States for the ABC.

“I was pleasantly surprised in the summer of 2016 when Sri (Rao) said he wanted to do a series inspired by my life in America. As Ram (her husband) and I chatted with Sri, the story evolved and Mark Gordon Productions come on board, wanting to produce it,” DNA quoted a statement from the actress.

According to a report in July by Variety, the executive producer of the comedy series is none other than Priyanka Chopra and the currently untitled single-camera series will portray the post-marriage life of Dixit in the United States including how she settled down with her bi-cultural family.

“Bringing on Priyanka was perfect in that she had experienced with the landscape,” Dixit said.

Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene will also be executive producers of the film along with Sri Rao who is penning the pilot. Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper, through the Mark Gordon Company (MGC), are also there in the co-producers list.

India’s dancing diva married Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, in 1999 and relocated to Denver, Colorado, for almost a decade. The couple has two sons, Arin and Rayaan. She moved back to Mumbai with her family in October 2011.

Sri Rao is known for shows like General Hospital: Night Shift and the ABC network is all set to develop the series for the US and international markets.