Riya Sen ties the knot with boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a traditional Bengali ceremony

Riya Sen has dated actors John Abraham and Ashmit Patel in the past.

Bollywood actress Riya Sen on Wednesday tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony attended by the family members and close friends in Pune.

Riya Sen’s sister Raima Sen shared pictures of the haldi ceremony and the wedding on her social media accounts in which Riya looks gorgeous as a typical Bengali bride.

Sen was seen in a red saree and Tiwari was also seen dressed traditionally sporting a topor. Sen’s mother and actor Moon Moon Sen is also there in the photos.

A post shared by Raima Sen ✅ (@raimasen) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

The reports about the couple’s engagement were taking rounds from last week and according to a report on Pinkvilla, the actress’ pregnancy was the reason behind keeping the marriage a hush-hush one.

The 36-year-old Riya Sen Dev Varma comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen. She was first recognized as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak’s music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of sixteen in 1998. The first commercial success in her film career was with 2001 Hindi film Style and some of her other notable films include Pritish Nandy’s Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No. 1, Malayalam film Ananthabhadram and notable Bengali films such as Noukadubi and Jaatishwar. She is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2.2.

Shivam Tiwari is a photography enthusiast and the couple already posted many photos together from various locations on their social media accounts.

Riya Sen has dated actors John Abraham and Ashmit Patel in the past.

Check out more pictures from the wedding ceremony: