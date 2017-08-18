Vishal Sikka resignation: Infosys lost its first ever Indian American CEO

Will Sikka’s resignation overshadow Infosys hire-American strategy?

The internal battle between Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and its Indian American CEO Vishal Sikka has finally culminated in the latter rendering resignation citing unrestrained personal attack.

Sikka joined Infosys in 2014 after his 12-year stint in SAP. The same year, Narayana Murthy stepped down from his board position – that was an early signal for the deep fissures that had crept into the relationship between the two tech stalwarts.

In his final email as the CEO of Infosys, Sikka wrote that his resignation is the result of the continuing personal attacks “amplified” by people within Infosys who he thought would extend steadfast support. His words signal that his resignation is the result of some of the recent personal attacks that Murthy unleased against him via media.

Sikka will now serve as the Executive Vice Chairman of Infosys.

A press statement from Infosys also said that Sikka had all valid reasons to resign as he was under great pressure after attacks spurted from different quarters, which it deemed as personal and negative, resulting in the management losing focus in transforming the company.

Murthy has been after Sikka for quite a while through his repeated attacks on Sikka’s corporate governance skill at Infosys. He was also unhappy with the executive pay of some of the employees of the company including Sikka.

Last month, Yusuf Bashir, who had worked with Sikka in SAP, resigned from the position of managing director of Infosys Innovation Fund. Sikka had recommended Bashir to Infosys’s Palo Alto campus in 2005.

Executive vice president Ritika Suri, another SAP colleague of Sikka had resigned from the company in July.

Bashir and Suri were among the top-paid executives who joined Infosys from SAP after Sikka was appointed the CEO. It has now become clear that the exorbitant salary package of the two executives had irked the co-founder.

Unlike other CEOs of Infosys, Sikka was based out of Palo Alto and Murthy had issues with Sikka chartering private planes to meet clients, which he thought was creating an additional financial burden on the company.

With the stepping down of Sikka over the conflict between the old and new schools of thought, Infosys has missed out on an opportunity to position itself as a US company.

Appointment of Sikka had made a paradigm shift in the functioning of India’s second-largest technology company. For the first time since its inception, the key operations moved to its Palo Alto office with Sikka making important decisions from the US.

This first time ever scenario gave Infosys an opportunity to better communicate with its overseas clientele – majority of who are based out of the US.

Though the new working model gave good news for clients, the senior officials of the Infosys management, who were based in India, felt losing authority in key decision making.

Bangalore has been the epi center of Infosys’s offshore delivery of software services to North American and European clients. With more than 80 percent of the total workforce in India, the key decision making and clarification meeting were held just a few buildings across. But, with Sikka working from the Palo Alto office, the ease of doing operations starting diminishing.

When Sikka was appointed as the CEO – the first-ever technology-CEO in the history of Infosys, they envisioned leveraging the capability of the company in mobile enterprise and cloud.

Sikka, who is a Palo Alto resident, was familiar with the latest booming technologies and was sure to give the company a fillip, and as expected Sikka made profound strides to increase the capabilities of Infosys on artificial intelligence and laid down Vision 2020.

Sikka’s experience in artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, programming languages and models, and information management helped him in envisioning the growth path for Infosys.

He understood the need to look forward beyond the H-1Bs as he once told in an interview that “I am myself a senior local hire – a US citizen!”

Sikka was of the view that Infosys needs to significantly embrace local talent. Hiring local talents have been one of his defined practices. Infosys, which has been facing criticism in the US for siphoning away American jobs, was slowly but steadily devising a new hiring policy in the overseas business. This practice, however, now stands disrupted with the resignation of Sikka.

With over 19,000 people working in the US, Sikka was working on a next generation visa-free global delivery model that was expected to bring collaborative technologies to create a rich experience for people to work together.