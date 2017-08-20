The Indian American cardiologist is currently busy with restoring a 1942 Willys MB jeep.

An Indian American doctor has found a new leisure by finding time for restoring the jeeps that had been used in the Second world war.

Dr Guri Sandhu, an Indian American cardiologist in Minnesota, who is working in the Mayo Clinic’s catheterization lab in Rochester, is totally different from other doctors.

When he is out of the clinic he finds time to restore the jeeps that were used in the World War II. He said that through this he is honoring the world war veterans.

“Once I got it home, I had to take the whole thing apart. For six months, there was no jeep. It was all in little Ziploc bags with carefully labeled parts. And it took about 18 months to slowly restore all the parts, find old parts, and then rebuilt it up from the ground up.” Sandhu told wpta21.com.

He said that he had restored that jeep to honor the 11th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, which fought bravely during World War II.

He said that he is enjoying driving his own jeep and he recalls the reactions from the people after watching the jeep after so many years.

He said, “Whenever I go to a crowded place, people absolutely love it – lots of waving, honking, smiles.”

He mentioned that the jeep he had restored was used in one of the parades when the World War II memorial that was opened in Washington, DC, in 2004.

His major goal is to pay homage to people who had shed blood during the war.

Sandhu graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. Currently, he is a cardiologist at Mayo clinic and his connection with Mayo clinic was started in 1930 when his grandfather was a visiting physician at that time.