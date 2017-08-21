India may soon adopt the US anti-missile system NASAMS

NASAMS was the first surface-based application for the AIM-120 AMRAAM

India is planning to adopt the US anti-missile system to protect the national capital region from enemy cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft under the Delhi Area Defense project.

The National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS), which is used by the United States for safeguarding Washington, DC, is a state-of-the-art air defense system that can maximize the ability of the users to identify, engage, and destroy the current and evolving enemy aircraft, drones or cruise missile threats, India Today reported.

“The National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System is being considered for the Delhi Area Defense project to provide aerial protection to the Capital from airborne threats,” the report quotes government sources’ statement to Mail Today.

The decision is because of the increased use of these kinds of weapons by terrorist organizations including Lashkar-e-Taiba and the US defense officials have made presentations to the Air Force and other agencies concerned with the project.

NASAMS was the first surface-based application for the AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) and it is owned by seven countries. Since 2005, the system is part of the US National Capital Region’s air defense system.

According to India today, this system will run parallel to the indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense shield project that protects major cities like Delhi and Mumbai from incoming ballistic missiles.

The DRDO has also begun a program to develop a Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile system for the armed forces to bolster the air defense capabilities in both the western and the eastern sectors.