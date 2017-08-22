Nikki Haley for President in 2020? Some Democrats think so.

Politico: The DNC is operating under the assumption that Haley might run for the White House.

With the approval rating of President Donald Trump hovering in the mid to low 30s, speculations are rife about whether the current incumbent of the White House will be in the race in 2020, or whether there will be potential primary challengers for him.

Among the names being circulated as GOP’s potential 2020 candidates is that of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

And one group that is preparing to face Haley and other likely Republican candidates, according to Politico, is the Democratic National Committee. The website reported on Tuesday that the DNC is “conducting full-scale opposition research on multiple Republicans it believes could challenge President Donald Trump for reelection — or are likely to run if he does not.”

That list includes, besides Haley, Vice President Mike Pence, Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

Politico said it was unusual for an “opposition party to be scrutinizing potential intraparty reelection rivals to an incumbent president just seven months into his term.” It added: “But the start of the Trump presidency — marked by unprecedented staff turnover, the appointment of an independent counsel and a perpetual state of chaos — has been nothing if not unusual.”

Haley’s camp, though, feigned ignorance. “I don’t know or have anything to share on that,” a spokesman for her told Politico.

The former North Carolina governor is one of the top-ranking officials in the Trump administration, and she is a member of the National Security Council’s principals committee.. Though she has been quite loyal to Trump ever since she was tapped by the president to represent the United States at the United Nations, she has also displayed an independent streak that few Trump cabinet officials have shown, including Pence.

For instance, Haley told ABC News on Tuesday that she had “a private conversation” with Trump about Trump’s response to Charlottesville—not a ringing endorsement of the president, whose statement equating white nationalist elements who were responsible for violence in that city a few days ago and those who protested against the groups was widely panned.

“I picked up the phone, and I had a private conversation with the president about Charlottesville, and it was taken very well,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

Haley initially backed Trump opponent Sen. Marco Rubio and later after he dropped out supported Sen. Ted Cruz.