Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar in Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors

Forbes on Tuesday published its list of the world’s highest-paid actors of 2017 and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar made it to the top ten positions.

“A quarter of this year’s list hail from outside the U.S, including three stars from Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar,” a statement from Forbes read.

King Khan is the highest ranked Indian actor in the top 20 list with earnings of $38 million. He maintained the same position from last year but with an increase in the stated earnings from $33 million. Forbes cites Bollywood movies such as Raees, for which the thespian earned upfront and a cut of the back-end and the endorsement deals for dozens of brands, as the reason for his success this year.

With $37 million, Salman Khan is in the ninth position of the list. His earnings in 2016 were $28.5 million with which he was placed on the 14th place.

“Khan still earns top rupee for flicks such as Sultan, which went on to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2016,” Forbes said.

Akshay Kumar also maintained his last year’s position as he was placed in the 10th spot. His earnings increased from $31.5 million to $35.5 million. Forbes describes Kumar as the “King of Bollywood box office for over a quarter of century”.

Super star Aamir Khan is not in the list and reason is easily explained as he is choosy about the films and endorsements. Amitabh Bachchan, who was on the Forbes list last year, however, has not made it in this year’s list.

Deepika Padukone, who was ranked 10 in Forbes list of highest-paid actresses in 2016, is also dropped out on the 2017 list.

The top ranked actor this year is Mark Wahlberg with earnings of $68 million pretax in the Forbes 12 month scoring period. The Boston native recorded his highest-ever payday with the help of movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy’s Home. Wahlberg elbows out last year’s top-ranked star, Dwayne Johnson, he is now at number two position with earnings of $65 million.

Other actors in the top 10 are Vin Diesel, Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise.