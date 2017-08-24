Indian American singer Shreya Kaul to release her debut EP at Texas

Kaul already has more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram where she posts her covers.

Shreya Kaul, an Indian American singer is all set to make her debut Extended Play (EP) at an invitation only event on September 3 in Houston, Texas.

Tom McKinney, Kaul’s vocal trainer, and a prominent voice teacher has worked under famous artists such as Beyonce, Solange, Demi Lovato, Ray J, and Mario.

According to a press release, to improve her vocal training, Kaul had continuously attended studio sessions alongside with Eddi Ferguson, Houston’s most demanded music producer.

The duo has worked together to fuse R & B sound with Indian instrumentation to create a fresh and a different music style. Jake McKim, the founder, and CEO of Birch St. Music had guided them to fulfill this project and Alton Hawthorne, the project coordinator, adds the release.

Kaul already has more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram where she posts her covers.

Shreya will join Houston Chronicle Life & Entertainment at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a Facebook Live mini-concert and interview.