A 25-year old Indian American youth, who has been reported missing under mysterious circumstances in Delaware, has been located by New Castle County Police Department.

Prudhivinath Kanduri, hailing from Andhra Pradesh went missing on Monday after he left some indications that he was committing suicide.

The incident came to light when his friends informed his parents, Rajeswari Kanduri and Gopalkrishna Kanduri, about the note and his disappearance.

Soon after reporting to the New Castle County Police Department, the missing of Kanduri was informed to John Carney, the Governor of Delaware and the Indian Embassy in Washington.

A letter written by Kanduri’s father Gopalkrishna, said that he was staying at 21 Bridal Path, Wilmington, and was missing for a day after his friends found he had searched for ways to commit suicide on his tablet PC.

The police searched his residence on Monday evening on the basis of the complaint given by his father.

A strong sleep inducing drug named Diphenhydramine and its multiple empty vials were found from his home indicating that Kanduri has been thinking of committing suicide.

According to the latest Facebook post of New Castle County Police Department, Prudhvinath Kanduri has been located and the Gold Alert for him has been canceled. There has not been any confirmation on the health condition of Kanduri.