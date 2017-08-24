Katrina Kaif says she wants to be a part of ‘Game of Thrones’ series

“Waiting for your scene wid Jon Snow in the Cave,” wrote another fan of Kaif.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has expressed her desire to be a part of Game of Thrones series.

She has expressed her love for Jon Snow and she said that she wanted to be a part of the American television show Game of Thrones.

Making her intentions clear to the fans, Kaif posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a dress in Dothraki fashion.

In the Instagram photo, she has shown her toned legs and posed in front a beach shack.

“Can i be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeaseee…#ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything.” she captioned the photo.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones has almost completed the shoot of its final episode and it is all set to telecast internationally on Monday.

After her Instagram post, the actress had lot so many comments from her followers.

“Omg my angel. @katrinakaif you are looking so sizzling my diva yes of course you deserve to come in this show mam because you are multitalented person keep smiling ever keep shining ever like a sun.” one of her followers wrote.

“Waiting for your scene wid Jon Snow in the Cave,” wrote another fan of Kaif.

Another user said Kaif is yet to improve on her acting to be part of the popular series. Dear Madam, extremely sorry to mention, that an epic like GoT needs epitome of talent to be cast, which honestly you don’t possess. You are undoubtedly beautiful but noteworthy of poor acting skills. Well I am too simple a person to comment on someone as gorgeous as you…. But being an ardent disciple of GoT religion I may take the opportunity to express that your presence even as Lyanna Stark is unacceptable! Heartfelt sorry,” wrote her follower.

Katrina is currently working with Salman Khan for her upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the sequel of the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The film will be released later this year.