Indian American Sumanth Yenduri to head Computer Science Department of Southeast Missouri State University

Dr Sumanth Yenduri assumed the role of the new chair of the Department of Computer Science on August 1, the University’s official website reported on August 22.

The Southeast Missouri State University reported that while praising Yenduri’s appointment Southeast provost Dr Karl Kunkel said, “He [Yenduri] comes to the University with solid experience in both the field and higher education. I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Yenduri to continue building strong contemporary and high-profile academic programs that benefit both our students and their future employers in this vital technology-based discipline for society and the global economy.”

An associate professor at the D. Abbot Turner College of Business of Columbus State University, Yenduri holds a doctorate degree in computer science and studied master’s degree in system science. He finished both degrees from the Louisiana State University. He completed his Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Systems Engineering from India’s Andhra University in 1999.

Yenduri said the university has tremendous facilities for the students as well as the faculty.

“I hope to contribute to the University’s mission by increasing our enrollment and degree offerings, enhancing the quality of our curriculum, developing our reputation nationally and internationally, and most of all, supporting our students and faculty,” he said.

A prolific writer, Yenduri has published more than 50 articles in various journals. He has also published four books. According to his bio in the Columbus State University, his research interests include software process development, programming language paradigms, data imputation methods, software tools/simulation and sensor networks.