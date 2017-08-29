Nikki Haley is rumored to replace Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state

Against the backdrop of Trump getting fed up with the Rex Tillerson’s style of working, it is being speculated that Nikki Haley may be the choice for the position.

Rumors are rife that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may resign and the position may go to Indian American Nikki Haley.

Trump is getting frustrated with the Secretary of State. The Axios reported that after returning from Afghanistan, Trump told one of his officers, “Rex just doesn’t get it, he’s totally establishment in his thinking.”

Even recently, during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace and while commenting on Trump’s response to the Charlottesville incident, Tillerson’s answer was quite surprising. He said, “I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American government, or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values.”

On the next question that how the president feels, Tillerson said, “The president speaks for himself.”

Tillerson has contradicted Trump on several occasions. The news report said that Tillerson also diluted Trump’s message over Qatar. “Trump attacked Qatar for funding terrorism “at a very high level”, and supported the Saudi-led blockade. Tillerson muddied Trump’s message, urging Qatar’s neighbors to ease up on the blockade and engage in “calm and thoughtful dialogue.””

Washington insiders are hinting that UN Ambassador Nikki Haley may be the replacement for Tillerson, and that Deputy Secretary National Security Adviser Dina Powell is likely to be promoted to Haley’s job.

Haley was the first Indian American to be appointed to a cabinet-level position. She was born Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Sikh American parents – Ajit Singh and Raj Kaur. Trump has praised Haley’s work on several occasions.

Earlier in February, while a addressing a rally in North Charles in South Carolina, Trump said, “I want to … thank you former Governor Nikki Haley who is doing an awfully good job for us. She’s representing America very well as our ambassador to the United Nations. She is doing a spectacular job.”