Indian student rescued from swollen lake dies in Houston

Indian Americans offer food, shelter for victims of Harvey.

An Indian student at the Texas A&M University, who was rescued from a lake on Saturday, died at a hospital. Nikhil Bhatia, who was enrolled for PhD, was rescued from Lake Bryan, along with a friend, Shalini Singh, had gone swimming over the weekend, as Hurricane Harvey was gaining moment.

Bhatia, who is from Jaipur, in the western state of Rajasthan, had been critical condition. India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted about the condition of both the students.

The Press Trust of India reported that Bhatia and Singh were swept away by “a sudden current of water” and local police officers rescued them as they were about to be drowned.

According to his social media profile, Bhatia was studied water management and hydrological science at A&M. He lived in College Station.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Indian Americans in Texas are giving a helping hand to people of Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey by sheltering the affected in their homes and distributing essential food and medicine to the needed.

Houston, the most populous US city in Texas, has been ravaged by Harvey for the past several days. Though it has lost some of its intensity by Wednesday, the storm has left thousands of Houstonians homeless.

An estimated 13 million people have affected by the hurricane, the biggest to hit the United States in 13 years. Harvey’s destruction spans across Texas, hitting the region with heavy rains.

Rescue agencies are working round the clock to help the residents of the city who have been affected by the fury of nature.

Various reports indicate that the Indian American community has come forward in large numbers to help the hurricane affected by offering them shelter, food, and medicines. Many Indian restaurants and families are offering packets of food on the street. For instance, Madras Pavilion, an Indian eatery specializing in home-style Indian food, has sent over 500 meals to different locations where the people have been sheltered.

Among the groups providing relief are SEWA International, the Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston, the Southside Group of Companies, the Hindus of Greater Houston, India House, India Culture Centre, the Indo-American Charity Foundation, and the Indo-American Political Action Committee.

Harish Katharani, founder, and CEO of Southside Group of Companies, swung into action after a drug needed for critically ill patients with Leishmaniasis that costs about $ 49,000 went out of stock in pharmacies. Kathrani entrusted one of his employees to get Impavido – oral treatment drug, and shipped to Texas Children’s Hospital in the midst of Harvey.