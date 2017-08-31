Federal judge blocks law that would have allowed federal immigration enforcement at local level in Texas

However, it is a partial victory for the immigration proponents as some provisions in the law have been termed constitutional.

In a move that will espouse the cause of immigrants, US District Judge Orlando Garcia on Wednesday issued an order that will stop the implementation of a major portion of Texas Senate Bill 4. The order blocks the immigration crackdown that would have been effective in the state starting September 1.

The order will eradicate inhibitions of the immigrant community to seek police help without fear. The ongoing crackdowns were otherwise pushing even the documented immigrants to oblivion due to fear of being racially profiled and unnecessarily exposed to immigration authorities.

“There is overwhelming evidence by local officials, including local law enforcement, that SB 4 will erode public trust and make many communities and neighborhoods less safe,” the order read, HuffPost reported. “There is also ample evidence that localities will suffer adverse economic consequences which, in turn, harm the State of Texas.”

Senate Bill 4 or SB 4 was signed into law on May 7, 2017 and was to become effective on September 1, 2017. SB 4 was related to immigration enforcement by local governmental entities.

The opponents of SB 4 had argued that the law would give local officials, who are otherwise untrained in immigration enforcement and without supervision from federal officials, the authority to enquire detainees on their immigration status. This may happen regardless of whether or not the detainees are an enforcement priority under federal guidelines.

The injunction, however, has not completely trashed SB 4. There are some provisions of the law where the police can ask the immigration status of an individual they choose to stop.

Reportedly, the proponents of SB 4 say that eventually the law would be made effective and that the federal courts and state would implement it fully.

“Senate Bill 4 was passed by the Texas Legislature to set a statewide policy of cooperation with federal immigration authorities enforcing our nation’s immigration laws,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Texas has the sovereign authority and responsibility to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens.”