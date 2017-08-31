AAPI offers free medical services and starts relief fund to help Harvey victims

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic association of doctors in the US, has started a fund to support those affected by the devastating storm.

The Indian American doctors have come forward to help people affected by natural calamity Harvey and have started a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Dr Gautam Samadder, president of AAPI, announced the launch of the fund on Wednesday.

“AAPI appeals to all the members of AAPI to contribute to those affected by this once in your life time natural disaster in Texas. Please write a check to AAPI (In the memo, please write Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund). The collected donation will be given to the Governor of Texas,” said the announcement on AAPI’s website.

Samadder said that the community stands unity and AAPI members are worried about the havoc brought by Hurricane Harvey.

“Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas area with severe winds and flash flooding. This serious natural disaster inflexed a grave loss of lives and property. Our hearts are with the victims of the disaster. Our AAPI members and families were also suffering the damage. Still, they come forward to help the community at large,” said Samadder.

Samaddar said that the association will provide all possible assistance to the victims in Texas. The AAPI members in Texas will provide free medical services to the victims for the next 2-4 weeks, he announced. He said that some of the members of AAPI were also affected by the storm but still they have come forward to extend help.

“AAPI physicians represent only 10% of all physicians in the United States but service approximately 30% of the US patient population,” Dr. Samadder said. “Many have fostered personal relationships with members of Congress (as well as the highest levels of Government in India) that are invaluable assets to influencing legislation and insuring appropriate, patient-focused healthcare reform. Our business partners can be assured of a receptive audience and, once engaged, a loyal client and ambassador of the product and company.”

Donations can be made online here.