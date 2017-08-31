Priyanka Chopra earned $10 million in 2016-17, says Forbes

The Mumbai girl is already a part of Quantico which has entered the third season.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest paid Indian actresses and her strength in both Bollywood and Hollywood industry has helped her in earning $10 million between June 2016-17.

Chopra’s migration to Hollywood made her both fame and money. According to Forbes, Chopra made $10 million between June 2016 and June 2017.

The Mumbai girl is already a part of Quantico which has entered the third season.

Reports say that the actress is earning almost $3 million per season from the American TV show Quantico. Over 50 percent of her income is coming from endorsement deals. She has earned $1 million for appearing in an ad for Lyf Mobile.

Chopra made her debut in Hollywood through Baywatch. The film was released in the US and grossed $177 million worldwide. Though it received negative reviews from the critics, Chopra made her international appearance felt.