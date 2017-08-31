Telugu associations in US extends helping hand to Houston victims

A gofundme page has already received $10,000.

The American Telangana Association (ATA) and A P Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) have come forward to help the flood-affected people in Houston.

According to the official ATA statement, they have started a gofundme fundraising page for the families affected by Hurricane Harvey. It also says that the association has delivered over 1,500 hot meals in a span of 48 hours

“We stand united with Texas in this difficult time,” ATA said on the gofundme page. The association has also started extending help to affected families. ATA said it prepared 1,500 hot meals in the last 48 hours with help from Biryani Pot, Houston. It also prepared another 1,100 meals for Tuesday.

The Indian American community has been in the forefront of the rescue and sheltering initiative after the deadly hurricane lashed its furor on Huston and its residents. Many people from the community have volunteered to convert their homes into rescue shelters and braved to go out providing food and essential medicines for the affected.

According to the gofundme page of ATA, their mission is to raise money for the immediate needs such as helping the victims – student, elderly, and less fortunate families.

The page has already received $10,000 and they aim to raise $50,000.

Meanwhile, APNRT has also started a funding initiative for the Harvey-affected families. The association plans to raise $200,000 to help the victims.

An Indian restaurant chain – Vishala Restaurant is offering free lunch and dinner to people who are stuck with no electricity or gas and this will be done until the storm is over.