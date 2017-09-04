Five facts about Kenneth Juster, Trump’s pick for ambassador in India

Juster, who has extensive experience in government, is an India expert.

The White House on Friday announced the nomination of Kenneth Juster as the next US Ambassador to India, a position that has been vacant since January 20. If confirmed by the Senate, he would replace Richard Verma, the first Indian American to hold that position. Here are the five things that you should know about the likely US Ambassador to India:

1. He has extensive experience in the government

Juster is currently serving as the Deputy Assistant Deputy Assistant to Trump for International Economic Affairs. In this role, he has been coordinating the administration’s international economic policy and integrating it with national security and foreign policy. He is also serving as Trump’s representative and leads US negotiator for the annual G-7, G-20, and APEC Summits. In the George W. Bush administration, he served as Under Secretary of Commerce (2001-2005). In the administration of President George H.W. Bush, Juster served in two positions: as Counselor (Acting) of the state department (1992-1993), and Deputy and Senior Advisor to Deputy Secretary of State Lawrence S. Eagleburger (1989-1992). He was also a Law Clerk to Judge James L. Oakes of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit during 1980-1981.

2. He is a “top-notch India expert”

Juster also has extensive experience dealing with India. While serving as under secretary for Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce, he pushed for the US-India talks to promote high tech trade at the time. Acknowledging his contribution to the bilateral relations between the US and India, USIBC awarded him the Blackwill Award in 2004. He played an important role during the US-India nuclear deal negotiations, too. The Washington Post described him as a “top notch India expert” when it first broke the story about Juster’s nomination in June.

3. He has private sector experience as well

Juster has served in different capacities in the private sector. Prior to joining the Trump administration, he was a partner and managing director at Warburg Pincus (2010-2017), an investment firm. His other private sector stints include serving as executive vice president of salesforce.com (2005-2010), and as senior partner at the law firm Arnold and Porter (1981-1989, 1993-2001). He has also served as chairman of the Advisory Committee of Harvard’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, vice chairman of the Board of the Asia Foundation, and a member of the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the American Academy of Diplomacy.

4. He is a Harvard grad

Juster holds a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard College, a master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School, and a law degree from the Harvard Law School. He has been funding the Kenneth I. Juster Fellowships for Undergraduate Research and Travel at the Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. Every year the Center awards Fellowships to four to six Harvard undergraduates for field research and field experiences in international affairs.

5. He has won numerous accolades

Juster has received several accolades for his work including the Secretary of Commerce’s William C. Redfield Award and the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award. In 2004, USIBC awarded him the Blackwill Award.

(This post has been updated.)